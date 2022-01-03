Dorothy H. Mohler

Dorothy J. Hippensteel Mohler, 97, devoted sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, caregiver, friend, and servant of the Lord passed away peacefully in her Newville home on Friday afternoon, December 31, 2021.

She was born April 17, 1924 in Plainfield, PA on a small farm on Greason Road to Robert W. Hippensteel and Margaret E. A. Goodhart, along with her twin sister Doris "Dot" West, who passed away on November 28, 2021.

On February 3, 1947, she married the love of her life, Ralph "Huck" Mohler, who died in 2007.

She is survived by her granddaughters, Angela Crouse of Columbia, PA and Heather Unick of Orlando, FL; grandsons, Matthew Mohler of Green Castle, PA, Mark Mohler of Hawaii and Todd Wisilosky of Bartow, FL; daughters-in-law Sue Mohler of Orlando, FL and Cindy Mohler of Greencastle, PA; several great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren,nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband and by her children, Ann Daniels, J. Robert Mohler and David Mohler.

A Memorial Service will be held on January 15, 2022, at Diller Mennonite Church, 345 Creek Rd, Newville, PA 17241 with a visitation at 11:30 am, Service at Noon.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Diller Mennonite Church.