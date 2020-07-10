× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy H. Bream, 90, formerly of Gardners, PA, passed away on July 10, 2020 at Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home due to complications of COVID-19. She was born in Adams County on June 10, 1930 to the late Christian F. and Clara (Kinter) Griest and was the widow of Robert M. Bream. She was devoted to her loving husband to whom she was married for 67 years, before his passing in 2016.

Dorothy attended Grace Bible Chapel, York Springs and previously attended Bible Baptist Church, Shiremanstown. She was a meticulous homemaker who took great pride in maintaining a tidy house and manicured lawn. Her family will remember her for her homemade apple and shoofly pies, fresh coconut cake and her colorful canned goods, which always looked like a work of art. Dorothy had a caring heart, and never failed to lend a helping hand to family and others in need.

She is survived by her daughters, Roberta Kimmel of Dillsburg and Linda Hasco of Carlisle; grandsons, Shawn Kimmel of Dillsburg and Michael A. Hasco of Carlisle; and great-granddaughter, Kylie Kimmel of Dillsburg. Also surviving are her siblings, Lester Griest, Joan Bream and Romaine Weidner, all of Carlisle. She was predeceased by siblings, Herbert, Amos and Melvin Griest, Janet and Carolyn Griest, Velma Pentz, Hilda Miller, Nellie LaRue, Violet Brandt and Evelyn Eichelberger.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethesda Mission, PO Box 3041, Harrisburg, PA 17105 or the Salvation Army, 20 E. Pomfret St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.