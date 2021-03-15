Dorothy Emelyn Hartman, 84, of Shippensburg, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 in the Chambersburg Hospital.

She was born July 7, 1936 in Hillsboro, Oregon. Dorothy was a daughter of the late Howard Zeigler and Celia Marie Keiter Weigle.

Years ago Dorothy was a LPN at Carlisle Hospital and then went on to work at the former Carlisle Tire and Rubber where she retired from.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one son, Stanley D. Helm who passed away June 26, 2017.

Dorothy is survived by four daughters, Belinda Sue Brown of Carlisle, Sandra Jean Taylor of Altoona, Treva Marie Bailey and her husband Vincent of Ocoee, FL and Teena Joy Mowery of Shippensburg, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 7 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg. Officiating will be Pastor Philip Steele. Burial will be private. There will be no viewing, however a visitation will be held one hour prior to the memorial service.

