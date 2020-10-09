Dorothy E. Quigley, 88, of Newville passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle. She was born on October 2, 1932 in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late J. Ellsworth Wickard and Marie E. (Deitch) Wickard.

Dorothy was a loving and devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She was a member of the North Middleton First Church of God, Carlisle.

She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Kenneth Lee Handshew, one daughter Bonnie E. and husband Dennis Fraker of Carlisle, two sons, Ronald E. and wife Robin Quigley of South Carolina and John E. and wife Connie (Wiser) Quigley of Carlisle, two brothers, Robert M. Wickard and Paul D. Wickard, both of Carlisle, 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother Vernon E. Wickard, one sister Evelyn Snader, one great-grandson Brody David Fraker and one granddaughter-in-law Christi N. Fraker.

A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Randy Zook officiating. Burial will be in North Middleton First Church of God Cemetery, Carlisle. www.Since1853.com.