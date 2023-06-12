MANCHESTER, CT - Dorothy A. Fleming (Shea), wife of the late Walter J. Fleming, of Manchester, CT, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Daughter of the late Thomas and Anna (Enes) Shea, Dorothy was born in Hartford, CT, and lived most of her life in Manchester. She worked as a secretary at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft, where she met and married her husband of 42 years. She also worked in the guidance Dept. at East Catholic High School (CT) for many years. Dorothy leaves her son, Walter Jay Fleming (Anne) Doylestown, PA; her daughters Patricia McEvoy (Michael Pasquarett), Carlisle, PA; Sheila Rydziel (Robert) Hebron, CT; and Dot Kaszycki (John) Portland, CT; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter; her sons Walter Edward and Michael W. Fleming, grandson Kevin McEvoy and son-in-law Joseph E. McEvoy.