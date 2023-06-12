Dorothy A. Fleming (Shea)
May 9, 1926 - May 27, 2023
MANCHESTER, CT - Dorothy A. Fleming (Shea), wife of the late Walter J. Fleming, of Manchester, CT, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Daughter of the late Thomas and Anna (Enes) Shea, Dorothy was born in Hartford, CT, and lived most of her life in Manchester. She worked as a secretary at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft, where she met and married her husband of 42 years. She also worked in the guidance Dept. at East Catholic High School (CT) for many years. Dorothy leaves her son, Walter Jay Fleming (Anne) Doylestown, PA; her daughters Patricia McEvoy (Michael Pasquarett), Carlisle, PA; Sheila Rydziel (Robert) Hebron, CT; and Dot Kaszycki (John) Portland, CT; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter; her sons Walter Edward and Michael W. Fleming, grandson Kevin McEvoy and son-in-law Joseph E. McEvoy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 10, at St. Maurice Church, Bolton, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dorothy's name to St. Maurice Church, 32 Hebron Rd., Bolton CT 06043. Dorothy's family thanks the staff at Portland (CT) Care & Rehabilitation Centre for their care and compassion.