Dorothea V. Harris, 92 years old, formerly of New Bloomfield, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021. She was born February 20, 1928 in Toboyne County to Frank and Esther (Reisinger) Stydinger. She was affiliated with the River of Life Church and had enjoyed bowling, crocheting, quilting and playing bingo.

Dorothea was the widow of John Harris and is survived by her children, Sandra Dudley of Mechanicsburg, Patsy Harris of Clarksville, TN, Kenneth Harris (Christine) of Shippensburg and Dean Harris (Ginny) of New Cumberland; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Services will be held Wednesday, February 24, from the David Myers Funeral Home, Newport with a viewing from 11AM until the funeral service at ! PM with Pastor Dennis Gerkin officiating. Burial will follow in the Wila Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 900 S. Arlington Ave Suite 134A, Harrisburg, PA 17109 or Pa. Wounded Warriors,Inc. 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

