Dorothea J. Coulson

Dorothea J. (Crozier) Coulson, 84, of New Cumberland, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Frey Village, Middletown surrounded by her loving family.

She was a retired (1978) Registered Nurse with Harrisburg Hospital, Blue Ridge Haven West, Camp Hill and Mechanicsburg Rehabilitation Center.

Dorothea was a member of First Church of the Brethren, Harrisburg; Harrisburg Hospital Alumni; and the New Cumberland Fire Department Ladies' Auxiliary. She enjoyed making her own greeting cards and sending them for birthdays, anniversaries and holidays, but more than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Dorothea was born in Harrisburg, daughter of the late William and Thelma (Moore) Crozier. She was the widow of Russell Sylvester Coulson, Jr. and was preceded in death by her sister Marjorie Hobart and daughter in law Molly Marie Coulson.

She is survived by her sons, William R. Coulson, Sr. of Lemoyne and Timothy L. Coulson and wife Kelley of Marriottsville, MD; five grandchildren, Coral, Tylor, Erin, Paige and William, Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Friday, October 30, 2020 in Rolling Green Cemetery, Lower Allen Twp. Masks and social distancing will be required.