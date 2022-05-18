Doris Yocum

Doris Jean (Antes) Yocum

July 20, 1926 - May 11, 2022

Doris Jean (Antes) Yocum passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home, where she had resided for almost eleven months, in Carlisle, Pa. She was born July 20, 1926, in Williamsport, Pa., to Irvin L. and Ocy M. (Temple) Antes.

Her husband of almost 70 years, William E. "Bill" Yocum, preceded her in death on August 22, 2016. She was also predeceased by her sister Mary Bussler and her brothers Louis, Russell, Watson, Howard, Clifton, and John. She is survived by her daughter Freda, of Harrisburg, three sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She grew up on the family farm in Liberty, Pa., and graduated from Liberty High School in 1944. After living in several locations for Bill's job, they settled in Carlisle in 1957. She was a long-time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and worked for nearly two decades at Health Mart in Carlisle. In retirement, she was a volunteer in St. Paul's peanut-butter-egg-making enterprise and was on the board of the local chapter of AARP.

She and Bill were life-long harness racing fans, and they enjoyed playing cards with friends and family and traveling. She also liked making (and often gave to friends and neighbors) pies and sauce from the apples Bill grew. She played bridge for many decades and mah jongg after retirement. She also enjoyed bus trips and plays, especially at Allenberry, where she and her friends had season tickets in the front row.

Her Depression-era upbringing on the farm gave her a very grounded outlook on life, and her easy-going nature allowed her to easily make friends and to fully enjoy the good times that life offered. She will be missed by all who knew her.

There will be a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Spitler Funeral Home, 733 Broad Street, Montoursville, PA 17754 with Rev. Theodore L. Cockley officiating. There will be no visitation. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.