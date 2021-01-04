Doris V. Burrows, 98, of Carlisle, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home.

She was born September 27, 1922 in Blowing Rock, NC to the late Robert and Louise (Foster) Byland.

Doris loved people and was very devoted to her husband and her family. Her words were very influential, and she was partially responsible for guiding four people into the ministry.

Doris is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Frank R. Burrows, Jr. of Carlisle; one son Terry (wife Michelle) Seymour of Flagstaff, AZ; one daughter, Wanda (husband Phil) Green of Smith Mountain Lake, VA; four grandchildren, Gregory, Michelle, Nathan, and Rebecca; and one great-granddaughter, Lyriella. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Benjamin Byland.

A memorial service celebrating Doris’s life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Doris to the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home Benevolent Fund, 1000 West South Street Carlisle, PA 17013.

