Doris Marie Sipe

January 12, 1932- September 03, 2022

Doris Marie Sipe, 90, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at UMPC Carlisle.

She was born January 12, 1932, in Carlisle to the late John Andrew and Mary Jane (Walker) Fraker.

Doris was a 1949 graduate of Carlisle High School. She was an auxiliary member of both Moose Lodge #761 and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1299. Doris liked bowling and was in a league at the Eagles for many years. She enjoyed baking, working puzzles, and riding motorcycles with her husband. Doris loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by two daughters, Diane L. (husband Richard) Hines of Carlisle and Kimberly J. (husband Christopher) Peters of Ocean City, MD; two granddaughters, Mandy L. and Morgan L. Weidner both of Carlisle; one great-granddaughter, Mikayla G. Weidner of Carlisle; one step-granddaughter, Addison K. Peters of New York City, NY; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her first husband, Benjamin Kutz; her second husband, Robert William Sipe; her sister, Shirley J. Harclerode; and her brother, Harold Fraker.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will follow at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Doris to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Ste 1509, New York, NY 10018.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.