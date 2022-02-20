Doris M. Hockenberry, 92, of Carlisle, PA, wife of the late Victor Hockenberry, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the Thornwald Home in Carlisle, PA. She was born in Lancaster, PA on January 25, 1930, to the late Walter and Sue (Long) Hershey.

Doris was a member of the Newville Church of the Brethren where she sang in the choir and served on various committees. In her spare time, Doris enjoyed crafts, sewing, cooking/baking, camping and flowers.

She is survived by her children Marilyn B. Jumper and her husband Calvin of Carlisle, PA, Dennis E. Smith and his wife Grace of Carlisle, PA, Kirby L. Smith and his wife Marilyn of Carlisle, PA and Duane W. Smith and his wife JoAnn of Newville, PA.; step-sons Dale Hockenberry and his wife Sophie of Enola, PA and Kim Hockenberry and his wife Shirley of Carlisle, PA; step-daughters Darlene McCabe and her husband John of Carlisle, PA and Kandy Hurley and her husband Rick of Mechanicsburg, PA; step-daughter-in-law Ella Hockenberry of Carlisle, PA and sister Janice Trammel and her husband Robert of Hemet, CA. Also survived by 19 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her late husband and parents, Doris was preceded in death by brothers Donald, Robert and Dwight Hershey; sisters Ruth Yentzer and Vivian Noss and step-son Larry Hockenberry.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Newville Church of the Brethren, 16 Carlisle Road, Newville, PA 17241. Viewing will be held at the church on Thursday from 10:00AM until service time. Interment will be in McClures Gap Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Newville Church of the Brethren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.