Doris M. Geihsler, age 79, of Carlisle died on Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Cumberland Crossing Retirement Community.

She was born on September 30, 1941 in Mulhall, OK to the late Roy and Marjorie Chapman Fitzpatrick and was preceded in death by her companion of many years, George L. Welsh who passed on September 16, 2018.

You may remember Doris from working at the Classic Dry Cleaners here in Carlisle. She was a former member of the Sertoma Club and Doris enjoyed fishing, reading, arts and crafts. She was a Cadillac "Buff" enjoying her 1984 Cadillac Coup d' Ville. Her Lord and Savior meant the most to her throughout her life.

She is survived by her brother, Roy Fitzpatrick of Columbus, OH, son, David Henry and daughter Lavelle Hicks both of Oklahoma and her special friends and caregiver, Aimee C. Schmoltze (fiancé Chris Rice), Carlisle.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle with the Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating. Burial will be in the Westminster Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 AM until time of services.