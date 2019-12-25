Doris M. Bream, 80, of Gardners, PA, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 22, 1938 in Carlisle, PA to the late Raymond and Mary Rhoads Smith.
Doris retired from PPG Industries, Carlisle Plant with 28 years of service as Administrative Secretary to the Plant Manager. She was also employed at Keiser's Industries in Mt. Holly Springs for 16 years. A former member of Mt. Victory United Methodist Church for over 50 years, Doris was presently attending Mt. Holly Springs United Methodist and served on many church committees. Active in many community organizations, she sang with the Victory Four Gospel Quartet for over 30 years, was a member of the Mt. Holly Springs Golden Agers, former member of the American Business Women's Association and a Board Member and currently had held the position of Executive Director of the Bubbler Foundation. Doris loved her grandchildren, walking, reading, traveling and country music (particularly the Statler Brothers).
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Ken Bream who were married June 1,1957; daughter, Tammy Eads and husband, Jeff, and sons, K. Craig and wife, Sandi and Kirby and wife, Beth, all of Gardners. Also surviving are granddaughters: Jessica Eads and Felicia (Brandon) Ellis; grandsons, Kody (Amanda) Bream and Dillon Bream; great-granddaughters: Addison Ellis and Everleigh Bream; step granddaughter, Shari Gaffney; step grandson, Robert Stambaugh, (Diane); step great-grandsons, Michael (Kate) and Sam Gaffney; step great-granddaughters, Megan and Emily Stambaugh: and step great-great-grandson, Ethan Gaffney. Doris was preceded in death by her sister, Bernice Sowers-Emlet.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Mt. Holly Springs United Methodist Church, 202 W. Butler St., Mt Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Ed B. Alwine and Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating. A luncheon will follow the service and interment will be in the Mt. Victory Cemetery. Visitations will be held in her church Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM and Saturday one hour prior to the service. The family would like to thank Dr. Dell and Dr. Sachelaria and the staff at the Cancer Center for her care during her four year battle with multiple myeloma and to Hospice of Central PA for their support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bubbler Foundation, 4 Forge Rd., Boiling Springs, PA 17007 or to her church. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.