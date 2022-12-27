Doris Lee Michelsen

April 13, 1937- December 20, 2022

Doris Lee Weyant Michelsen, 85, of Carlisle passed away on December 20, 2022 at Forest Park Health Center. Born April 13, 1937 in Reynoldsdale, PA to Raymond Clarence Weyant and the former Twyla Catherine Ellis, Michelsen was a 1953 graduate of Bedford High School.

cShe was predeceased by her parents, her husband Hans Theodore Michelsen, her sister, and three brothers. She is survived by two daughters, three brothers, and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.

visitation will be held December 28, 2022 from 10 to 10:30 AM, in the Egger Funeral Home in Newville, funeral services will follow at 10:30 AM Wednesday, with interment to follow at Blue Mountain Cemetery in Saugerties, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted by the CumberlandGoodwill EMS in Carlisle.