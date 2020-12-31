Doris L. Vance, 82, of Gardners, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in her residence. She was born in Higgins on November 26, 1938 to the late Fred and Pearl (Tressler) Hoffman and was the widow of Roger Vance.

Doris was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School. She worked as a cook at the Mt. Holly American Legion Post 674 and retired from Pennsylvania Dutch Candies. She attended the Mt. Holly Springs Church of God.

Surviving are her sons, Anthony Vance (Linda) and Harry Vance (Denise), both of Gardners; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Renee Swartz of Mechanicsburg and Alice Walsh of Carlisle; and brother, Claire Hoffman of Duncannon. She was preceded in death by daughter, Annette Oyler.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.