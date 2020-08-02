× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Doris Kough Snyder, 84, of Newville, passed away Saturday August 1, 2020 to be with her Lord and Savior, and now lives at a place where the streets are paved in Gold.

Doris lost her battle with Congestive Heart Failure and we thank all of the medical professionals that cared for her during her illness.

She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

Doris is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 65 years G. Leonard Snyder. Two daughters Susan Finkenbinder and husband Dave, and Caroline Marconi and companion Steve Banks. Four grandchildren Dustin Finkenbinder, Ashley Beach, Joseph Marconi and Jacob Marconi; three great-grandchildren; and three sisters Addessa Snyder, Ruth Wiser and Rae Ann Brougher.

She was the daughter of Elmer E. and Sarah Rachel Spangler Kough. She was preceded in death by an infant son, her parents, and three brothers William Kough, Kenneth Kough, and J. Earl Kough, and three sisters Betty Brewbaker, Madalyn Cornman and Ethel Kough.