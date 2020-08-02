Doris Kough Snyder, 84, of Newville, passed away Saturday August 1, 2020 to be with her Lord and Savior, and now lives at a place where the streets are paved in Gold.
Doris lost her battle with Congestive Heart Failure and we thank all of the medical professionals that cared for her during her illness.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
Doris is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 65 years G. Leonard Snyder. Two daughters Susan Finkenbinder and husband Dave, and Caroline Marconi and companion Steve Banks. Four grandchildren Dustin Finkenbinder, Ashley Beach, Joseph Marconi and Jacob Marconi; three great-grandchildren; and three sisters Addessa Snyder, Ruth Wiser and Rae Ann Brougher.
She was the daughter of Elmer E. and Sarah Rachel Spangler Kough. She was preceded in death by an infant son, her parents, and three brothers William Kough, Kenneth Kough, and J. Earl Kough, and three sisters Betty Brewbaker, Madalyn Cornman and Ethel Kough.
Doris graduated in 1954 from Newville High School. She had worked as a Newville telephone operator, and later for Giant Food Store office. She was a lifetime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Newville and a charter member of Big Spring United Lutheran Church. She was a choir leader and accomplished church organist and pianist for over 65 years.
Doris also loved arts & crafts and had a ceramic teaching certificate, and operated Snyder’s Ceramics for many years with her husband.
Her light still burns bright and will for many generations.
A viewing will be held Tuesday August 4, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM in the Egger Funeral Home Inc. 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM Wednesday August 5, in the Newville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be sent in her memory to Big Spring United Lutheran Church, 101 Crossroad School Road, Newville, PA 17241.
