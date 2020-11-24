Doris Jean Wilson

Doris Jean (Brenneman) Wilson, 86, of Boiling Springs, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at UPMC West Shore.

She was born January 19, 1934 in Boiling Springs to the late Marlin P. and Miriam E. (Sherman) Brenneman and she was the widow of Mac Wilson who passed on March 26, 2017.

Doris was a 1952 graduate of Boiling Springs High School. She was a recipient of the Bubbler Foundation Wall of Acclaim Award. Doris was formerly employed by Carlisle Tire and Rubber and later worked for South Middleton School District until her retirement. She was a faithful member of Otterbein United Methodist Church where she was in the choir and a member of the United Methodist Women’s Group. Doris enjoyed golfing, bowling, taking trips to the beach, and everything family. She especially enjoyed attending sporting events that her children and grandchildren were participating in. Any time you saw Doris you would be greeted with a smile.