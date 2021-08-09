Doris Jean Wetzel

Doris Jean (Kell) Wetzel, 94, of Plainfield, passed into eternity at her home on Saturday, August 7, 2021. She was born on March 30, 1927, in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late Mary C. (Bender) Kell and Harper F. Kell. She grew up in New Kingstown and Plainfield. Doris graduated from Carlisle High School in 1944 and attended West Chester College. She was a loving homemaker and member of Carlisle United Methodist Church. She loved raising her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Doris enjoyed swimming at Laurel Lake, packing up the kids and the sand buckets to spend the day at the lake. In winter, she liked to ski and ice skate. Doris was devoted to God and family, and we are sure that she will be attending the heavenly wedding (Matthew 25: 1-13). I am poured out like water and my bones are out of joint, I will praise God before men (Psalm 22:14). She is survived by her husband of 72 years Glenn L. Wetzel, two sons, Roy Wetzel of Carlisle and John (Shelley) Wetzel of Carlisle, two daughters, Lillie Foster of Carlisle and Susan (Roger) Russell of Newville, one sister Laliene McManus of Boiling Springs, 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son-in-law James Foster. A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Jacob Waybright as the officiant. Burial will be in LeTort Cemetery, Carlisle. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.