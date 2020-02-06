Doris Jean Wert

Doris Jean Wolf Wert, 83, of Carlisle, died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Carlisle to the late Lynell Woodrow and Edith Virginia Foose Wolf and was the widow of Ray E. Wert who passed on November 5, 2016.

Doris was an at home mother who raised her five children and some of her grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road, Carlisle with the Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating. Interment will be held in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 AM until time of services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Doris's name may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 101 Erford Rd. Ste 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory.

