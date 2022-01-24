Doris Jean Thomas, 83, of Newville, PA, died Friday, January 21, 2022, at Thornwald Nursing Home, Carlisle, PA.

She was born March 22, 1938, daughter of the late Emma C. (Gettle) and Lewis M. Ickes.

Prior to retirement she worked in Bloser's Used Furniture Store and Bloser'sAuction House. She will be remembered in spirit for her culinary delights, generosity, and pleasant demeanor. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Harold Ickes and son, Lonnie Neidigh, and beloved companion Ellis Kuhn.

She is survived by her children Wilma Worthington, Rickey Neidigh, Randy Bloser, Kathy Bloser, four siblings (Mary Irvin, Joe L. Ickes, Faye Welsh, and Lavana Shaw), seven grandchildren (Lehoma Theimer, Eric Worthington, MylesWorthington Jr, Linda Platt, April Diller, ShannaWorthington, and Kimberly Jordan), and a host of great grandchildren, extended Family and friends.

Friends and Family will be received from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, January 28, 2022, and on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Egger Funeral Home 15 Big Spring Avenue, Newville, PA. Funeral services will be held at Egger Funeral Home on Saturday, January 29, 2022, beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at West Minister Cemetery, 1159 Newville Road, Carlisle, PA. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society https://www.dementiasociety.org/memorials.