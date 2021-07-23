Doris Jean Paxton, age 83, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the Sara A. Todd Memorial Home in Carlisle.

She was born January 2, 1938, in Carlisle to the late Paul and Vernal (Warner) Barker.

Doris was a longtime devoted and active member of the First Church of God in Carlisle. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and riding motorcycles with her husband.

She is survived by her sister Lois Ranck of Halifax; nephews Paul E. Ranck (wife Lisa of Palmyra and Brian Ranck of Halifax.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of God, 705 Glendale St., Carlisle, PA 17013.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.