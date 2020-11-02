Doris J. Wagner, 78, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle.

Born August 19, 1942 in Carlisle, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Albright) Koser.

A member of Hickorytown United Methodist Church, she sang in the choir for many years. Additionally, she was the Treasurer of the United Methodist Women for 25 years.

Doris graduated from Cumberland Valley High School and worked for a time in the Call Center of Rite Aid Corporation.

She was preceded in death by a son: Randy L. Wagner and a step-son: Wayne W. Wagner, Sr.

Surviving are a daughter: Tammy J. Miller (David) of Landisburg; two sons: Ira E. Wagner, Jr. (Blanca) of Mechanicsburg and Gary L. Wagner of Marysville; two brothers: Carl E. Koser and Robert L. Koser, Carlisle and grandchildren: Brandon and Corey Miller.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P. M. Thursday, November 5, 2020 from the Ronan Funeral Home, 255 York Road, Carlisle. Burial will follow in LeTort Cemetery. Viewing will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 P. M. until time of service.