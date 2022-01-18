Doris J. Todd, 74, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022, at UPMC Carlisle. She was born April 2, 1947, in Carlisle to the late John and Gladys (Hill) Brownewell, Sr.

Doris is survived by her husband of 28 years, Clyde E. Todd; daughters Lisa (Nagle) Bowermaster and husband Jeff of Newville and Lori (Nagle) Krzyzosiak and husband Steve of Shippensburg; grandchildren Katelyn and Andrew Bowermaster, Colton and Dallas Gehrke and Colby (Gehrke) Bittinger; great grandchildren Landon, Kane, and Adisyn; step-daughter Christy Beeson and her husband Allen of NC; step-grandchildren Ivory Beeson and Alissa Hill; brother John Brownewell, Jr. and sisters Joan Hair and husband Dave and Ruth Garutti and husband Marc. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her late parents, Doris was preceded in death by her sister-in-law Mary Brownewell and nephew Daniel Wolf.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00AM until service time. To sign guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.