Doris J. Leib, 92, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the Bridges of Bent Creek.

Born August 6, 1928 in Newport, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Mary (Rohm) McNaughton. Doris was the widow of Blaine E. Leib.

She was a graduate of Newport High School, Class of 1945. Until her marriage, she was employed by the former Bell Telephone in Harrisburg.

Doris was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Churchtown. She had also been involved in the Farm Women, VFW Auxiliary Post 8851, Boiling Springs and had been a 4H leader.

She was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.

Surviving are her children: Dwight (Wendy) of Mechanicsburg, John (Glenda) of Carlisle, Emily Shute of North Port, FL, Earl (Betty) and Blaine L. all of Mechanicsburg, Nancy (Edgar) of Dillsburg and Harold of Carlisle; 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and three sister in laws.

Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. Burial will be in Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 325 Old Stonehouse Road, S. Boiling Springs, PA 17007.

