Doris E. Rowe

Doris Ellen (Miller) Rowe, 84, of Boiling Springs, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg. She was born in Halifax, Pennsylvania in 1936 to the late Edward F. and Ruth S. (Enders) Miller. Doris was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin. After her graduation from Halifax High School in 1954, she attended Harrisburg Polyclinic Hospital School of Nursing and graduated to become a registered nurse in 1958. Doris worked at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for 40 1/2 years. She was a member of Boiling Springs Bible Fellowship and was a lifetime member of VFW Post #8851 where she was Auxiliary Officer - First Year Trustee. Doris is survived by her husband, Larry L. Rowe, whom she was married to for 63 years. She was predeceased by her daughter, Kim R. Rowe, and is survived by her daughter, Sandra R. Bliss of Hawaii; her grandchildren, Jason L. Mahanes and his wife Jannelly J. Mahanes, Jessica R. Bliss, and Zachary J. Bliss; her great-granddaughters Aaliyah M. Mahanes and Jaylynn J. Mahanes; step-great-grandson Deandre J. Cumberbatch, and great-great-granddaughter Kaia A. Stever. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Monroe Twp., Boiling Springs. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.