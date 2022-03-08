Doris B. Kendall, 83, of Mt. Holly Springs, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at her residence. She was born September 2, 1938, in Adams County, PA, to the late Paul Bupp and Edith M. Kline and was the widow of Thomas Emmett Kendall.

She was a housewife and member of the Midway Gospel Tabernacle Church.

She is survived by her children, Edgar P. Kendall (Louise) of Gardners, Nadine E. Jones of Mt. Holly Springs, and Crystal J. Fleagle (Ty Whitten) of Carlisle; ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; siblings, Kenneth R., Paul J., and Dale E. Bupp of Gardners, Lucille Bupp and Josephine W. Bredbenner both of Gardners. She was preceded in death by her son, Douglas E. Kendall and siblings, Stanley A. Bupp and Beverly Burton.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA, 17065 with Rev. Jason Turner officiating. A viewing will be held Friday, March 11, 2022, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM and from 10:00 AM until the time of service on Saturday in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Burial will be held in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church, Midway Gospel Tabernacle Church, 31 Heisers Lane, Carlisle, PA 17015. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.