Doris Ann Shelleman

June 24, 1942- July 05, 2022

Doris Ann Shelleman, 80, of Bendersville, PA, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg, PA. She was born on June 24, 1942, daughter of Cameron F. and Zora (Day) Peters in Gettysburg, PA.

She graduated Carlisle High School in 1960, and lived in Bendersville, PA for most of her life. Doris Ann was an active partner in her family's business for 50 years. She was a member and former teacher of children's Sunday School at Mount Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gardeners, PA. Much of her free time was spent gardening and caregiving for her parents and sister, and she also enjoyed shopping and traveling. She was a former President for Biglerville Band Boosters. Everyone who knew Doris Ann understood how caring she was. Doris Ann was selfless and full of fun, traits that were obvious to all after even just a single meeting.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Lloyd E. Shelleman of Bendersville; sons, David of Bendersville and Mark Shelleman of Harrisburg; dear friend, Colleen Lobaugh of Chambersburg; sister-in-law, Carol Komesz of Harrisburg; sister and brother-in-law, Dr. Joyce Shelleman and Dr. Jeffrey Shields of Weaverville, NC; and an abundance of other family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Darlene D. Peters.

Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Bendersville Lutheran Parish 126 Church St., Bendersville, PA 17306. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Stroke Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284, or Mr. Zion Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Rd, Gardners, PA 17324. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.