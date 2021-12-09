Doris Ann Griffie

Doris Ann (McCoy) Griffie, 77, of Boiling Springs, PA, passed away on December 8, 2021, in the UPMC Carlisle. She was born February 14, 1944, in Craigshead, PA, to the late Ernest and Rilda (Bowermaster) McCoy.

Doris was a Boiling Springs High School graduate, class of 1962, and worked at C.H. Masland for many years and retired from Ahold. She was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and currently attended Otterbein United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ralph L. Griffie Jr of Boiling Springs; sisters, Romaine Mackey, Erma (William) Heffelbower, Marie (Ronald) Tanger, Katherine (Richard) Snyder; Sister-in-law, Etta McCoy; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews. Doris was preceded in death by her siblings, Norris McCoy, Martha Jane Wolf, and Isabel McCoy.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 13, 2021, at 11:00 AM in the Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road, Carlisle, PA 17015 with Rev. Steve Salisbury, and Joseph Kugle officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Burial will be held privately in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.