Dorcas June Foltz, 90, entered into God's eternal care on the morning of Friday, February 26, 2021 at her home in Shippensburg, PA. She was born on February 26, 1931 in York, PA, daughter of the late Rev. Walter and Mable (Hursh) Gable and graduated from William Penn High School, York. Dorcas worked as a supply clerk typist for Letterkenny Army Depot where she retired December 1988 after 30 years. She was an active member of Oakville U.M.C. and enjoyed singing in the choir. She volunteered at Spirit Trust Lutheran Home, Adams Electric Cooperative and Golden Age Club for 20 years. Dorcas is survived with five children, L. Bradley Foltz of Dover, Wanda J. (Foltz) Boone and husband Rev. Michael of Mt. Pleasant Mills, Karen D. Foltz of York, Eileen M. (Foltz) Little and husband Barry of Red Lion, and Wesley R. Foltz and wife Jenna Sheaffer of Blairs Mills; six grandchildren, Amanda (Foltz) Althoff, Benjamin Foltz, Heather (Boone) Seidenstricker, Derek Little, Rachel (Little) Bohnert, and Erica Little; three great grandchildren, Zachary and Julia Althoff, and Baylee Seidenstricker. She is also survived by a sister, Lois P. Gable of York, PA, and a brother Karl and his wife Dauna Gable of Sneads Ferry, NC. In addition to her parents, Dorcas was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Wilbur E. Foltz, a sister Gladys and her husband Rev. Marlin Lauver of York; a brother Rev. Henry and his wife Audrey Gable of Hughesville; and a sister Orpha and her husband Roy Sauder of York. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Oakville U.M.C., 519 Oakville Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257. The family of Dorcas Foltz would like to extend a special thank you to all the family, friends, caregivers, and Heartland Hospice that helped to keep her happy and content at her home. Services for Wilbur & Dorcas Foltz will be private at the convenience of the family.