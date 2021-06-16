Donna T. Mottilla passed away on June 7, 2021, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with cancer. Born in 1948 in Newark, New Jersey, she grew up in Hershey, Pennsylvania. She earned her Doctorate in Business Administration from Kent State University in 1983, and began a career teaching in the higher education system. She received accolades from every college at which she was a professor or administrator. She was the Dean of the Colleges of Business at Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania, Christopher Newport University in Virginia, and Gannon University in Pennsylvania. Following her retirement, Donna enjoyed spending time with her son and his family, her siblings in Pennsylvania and Colorado, and reading books on nearby Buckroe Beach. She is survived by her son Brendan, her five sisters and one brother, and a grandson, all of whom will miss her dearly. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is requested. Please share condolences at www.hooverfuneralhome.com. Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Hershey PA is handling arrangements.