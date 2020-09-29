Donna Sue Hicks, age 60 of Shippensburg, formerly of Carlisle, passed away September 24, 2020. Born February 29, 1960 in Wilmington, DE to the late William Hicks and Frances (Beblo) Rasmussen.

Donna enjoyed adult coloring books and was an avid animal lover.

She is survived by her spouse, Tammie (Ellenberger) Lincourt, Shippensburg, sisters Lisa (Hancock) Lewellen, Shippensburg; Laura (Barry) Duncan, Carlisle and Diane (Christian L. III) McCalister, Mt Holly and nieces and nephews, Melissa (Beckie) Andrews, Newport; Eric McCalister, Mt Holly; Shane Duncan, Carlisle and Ashley (Jordan) Diller, Mt Holly. Donna is also survived by 4 great-nephews.

She is preceded in death by her loving dog, Porscha, who passed away in June of 2020.

Family and friends will be received from 11am until time of memorial service at 12 noon on Tuesday October 6, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd. Carlisle.

