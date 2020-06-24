× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donna Marie Johnstone, age 69, of Mt. Holly Springs, passed away June 19, 2020 at her residence. Born December 29, 1950 in Salisbury, MD. Daughter of the late Calvin and HildaJane (Downs) Littleton.

Donna was an emergency room RN and retired from UPMC Carlisle Hospital. She was a member of The Meeting House Church, she loved going to the beach, but most of all, her family and grandkids were her whole world.

Donna is survived by her husband of 48 years, James A. Johnstone; children, Sean Johnstone, Las Vegas, NV; Kelly (Nick) Couch, Mt Holly Springs and Nathan (Danielle) Johnstone, Lebanon, IN; grandchildren, Hayden, Travis and AJ Couch and Jaxon and Cayden Johnstone; 3 loving sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 10am until time of service at 12 noon on Saturday June 27, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle. Please wear casual clothing.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Project Share of Carlisle 5 N. Orange Street Carlisle PA 17013 in memory of Donna.

