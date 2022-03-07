Donna M. Yeingst, 86, of Gardners, PA, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at her residence. She was born July 26, 1935, in Mt. Holly Springs, PA to the late Clinton Matthews and Anna (Horner) Lehman (Orrie) and was the widow of Richard E. Yeingst, who passed away December 12, 2021.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Uriah United Methodist Church, 925 Goodyear Road, Gardners, PA 17324 with Rev. Paul Thompson and Rev. Trish Guise officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service and burial will be held in the Uriah Church Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Residential Hospice Foundation, 5440 Corporation Drive, Suite 400, Troy, MI 48098. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for the full obituary and condolences to the family.