Donna M. Mellott

November 02, 1939- September 11, 2022

Donna M. Mellott, 82, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at her home. She was born on November 2, 1939, in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late Wilbur Deitch and the late Edna R. (Shughart) Deitch Wagner and her late husband Lee Wagner. Donna was the widow of Jay Colonel Mellott.

Donna graduated from Cumberland Valley High School in 1957. She was a school bus driver for 23 years with South Middleton School District. Donna was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Boiling Springs. The family would like to thank Residential Hospice and her caregiver Miss Sue for the love and support shown to Donna and her family during her illness.

She is survived by two sons, Kevin Mellott and his wife Sue of Carlisle and Todd Mellott of Carlisle, one daughter Kelly Peabody and her husband John of Alexandria, VA, one brother Ronald Deitch of Mechanicsburg, one stepbrother Lee Wagner of South Carolina, one stepsister, Regina Shumaker of Carlisle, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a half-brother Jacob Wagner and a stepsister Joyce Wilbur.

A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Kevin Stout as the officiant. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Memorial contributions can be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, PO Box 46, Boiling Springs, PA 17007. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.