Donna M. Engle, 68, of Carlisle, passed away unexpectedly on June 24, 2021.

Born April 6, 1953 in Huntingdon, she was a daughter of the late Henry M. And Violet E. (Collins) Wilson.

Donna was a huge Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR and George Strait fan. She loved camping and playing Poker.

A devoted mother and grandmother, she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Mary Zook and Lois DeArmitt and three brothers: Frank, Lester and Merle Wilson and a son in law Tom Church.

Surviving are three daughters: Christina Church of Newville and Whitney and Melanie Engle, of Carlisle; a son: Brandon (Danielle) Martin of Carlisle; two sisters: Jo (Scott) Roher of Three Springs and Yvonne Wheeler of Newburg; Grandchildren: Kolin and Kody Martin, Ja'Kai Jordan and Kayson Engle, all of Carlisle and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, July 5, 2021 from the Ronan Funeral Home, 255 York Road, Carlisle. Viewing will be at the funeral home from 2-4 PM. Burial will be private.

