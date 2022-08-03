Donna M. Boyd

November 24, 1939- July 31, 2022

Donna M. Boyd age 82 passed away July 31, 2022 in Harrisburg, PA. She was born November 24, 1939 in Carlisle, PA daughter of the late Leroy K. Sites, Sr and Georgiana Shorb(Smallwood)

Donna loved her gardening and spending time with her family; she also was a Nascar racing fan and enjoyed going roller skating with her partner in life Ed.

Donna worked for PSECU in customer service before her retirement.

She will be remembered by her family as a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and partner in life to Ed.

Donna is survived by her daughters Kimberly Vogelsong and her husband Mike, Deborah Eppley and her husband Jim, sister Elva Cartwright, and Donna's partner in life Ed Fleager. She is also survived by four grandchildren - Sean Vogelsong, Justine Stanley (husband Willie), Logan Eppley (wife Lexy) and Devin Eppley. In addition, she is survived by eight great-grandchildren - Cayden, Carter, Maddox, Lacie, Alexis, Oliver, Henry and Samuel. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Leroy Sites Jr.

A Celebration of Life Service in her honor will be held on Monday August 8, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle PA with a visitation for family and friends held one hour prior to the services at the Funeral Home. Committal and Burial will follow the services at Westminster Cemetery in Carlisle, PA.

In Lieu of Flowers memorials may be made in her memory to Hospice for All Seasons.org.

Arrangements Entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA. 17013

