Donna L. Thomas

Donna L. (Clark) Thomas, 68, of Dillsburg, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center, with her daughter by her side. A Carlisle native, she was born February 21, 1951, and was a daughter of the late F. Irene (Wolfe) and Maj. Thaddeus J. Clark, US Army (Ret.).

Donna graduated in 1969 from Carlisle Senior High School, and spent her career helping people - from serving as a nursing assistant in a retirement home, to working in group homes for adults with intellectual disabilities. Most recently, and until the day she was diagnosed with leukemia, she worked at Lifetime Adult Day Care in Mechanicsburg.

Donna loved meeting new people, hearing their stories, and sharing her own. She enjoyed taking trips to the Delaware beaches, reading, watching movies, cooking and baking, and having fun with her family and friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Rachel and Paul Jarabeck of Mechanicsburg, her grandson Adam Jarabeck, her nephew Joseph L. Koproski III of Raeford, NC, and her best friend, Crystal Hays of Myrtle Beach, SC. She was predeceased by her sister, Linda (Clark) Russell, of Raeford, NC.