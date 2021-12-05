Donna E. Winfindale

Donna E. Wickard Winfindale, 65, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at UPMC West Shore, Mechanicsburg. She was born on April 13, 1956, in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late Vernon Wickard and Gladys (Wagner) Wickard. Donna was a 1974 graduate of Big Spring High School. She worked for 20 years as a bartender at the former Country Side Inn, Mechanicsburg and retired from Tractor Supply Co. in Carlisle. Donna enjoyed gardening and canning her vegetables. She loved camping with her granddaughter and her husband. Donna enjoyed making Christmas wreaths and decorating for Christmas. She was of Christian faith. She is survived by her husband of 29 years Donald A. Winfindale, one daughter Penny L. and her husband Elwood Smith of Carlisle, three brothers, Ed Wickard and his wife Wendy, Dennis Wickard and Steve Wickard and his wife Shirley, all of Carlisle, four grandchildren, one great-grandson and several nephews. Donna was preceded in death by one daughter Jennifer L. Shirley. A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, followed by funeral services at 12:00 Noon in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle, with Pastor Don Herb officiating. Burial will be in North Middleton Church of God Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to North Middleton Church of God Cemetery. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.