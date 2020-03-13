Donna D. Watson, 63, of Gettysburg, PA , and formerly of Gardners, PA passed away March 9, 2020 in Carroll Hospice, Westminster, MD. She was born September 24, 1956 to the late Harold "Brownie" and Jean (Moose) Rhinehart. Donna was the widow of Clarence "Bill" Watson who passed away January 17, 2007.

A Contract Administrator, Donna retired from the Dept. of Environmental Protection.

She is survived by her sons, Ryan W. Watson and companion, Haili Sookhoo and Daniel J. Watson, both of Gettysburg. Also surviving are her siblings, Thomas Rhinehart of Gardners, Henry Rhinehart of Gardners, Timothy Rhinehart of Harrisburg, Lois Foster of Biglerville, Susan Thompson of Carlisle and Cathy Neiderer of Spring Grove and grandchildren, Katelynn L., Olivia M. and Grace D. Watson, and Aiden T. Greer. She was predeceased by her siblings, Jane McCoy and Fred and Joseph Rhinehart.

Services will be held Monday, March 16, 2020, at 11:00 AM in Hollinger Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carlisle Cancer Center, 25 Sprint Dr., Carlisle, PA 17015. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.

