Donna Burkholder

She always loved a good story. But sadly, this is the end of hers. The 79-year life tale of Donna Jane Burkholder came to a conclusion on July 6, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital, surrounded by her family. However, no story is complete without starting at the beginning.

Once upon a time on September 4, 1941, there was a feisty little girl born in Carlisle, PA to Freda and Howard Rynard. She grew up like a queen doted on by her mother, aunt, and grandmother. At Big Spring High School, she met the boy who would become her knight in shining armor, Ronald George Burkholder. For 57 years of marriage, they shared a love for music, theater, travel, and conversation while they lived in Mechanicsburg, PA and later Lancaster, PA.

The adventure continued at Shippensburg University where Donna earned a B.A. in English and later a M.S. in Reading and Literacy. Aside from her studies, most of her time was spent staying up late talking with friends, playing cards, and volunteering with Alpha Sigma, the sorority she helped found.