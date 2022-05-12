Donna Baker

Donna Jean Baker
Donna Jean Baker, formerly of Carlisle, PA, passed away quickly and peacefully on April 26, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, May 17th at the Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road, Carlisle, PA 17015. The Reverend Todd Christine will preside and the service will be available to stream on the web which is available at https:/youtu.be_8G_o55kqs
In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to Pitties Love Peace, a dog rescue organization close to her heart https:/pittieslovepeace.com/support-us