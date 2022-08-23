Donna Ann Foster

December 02, 1953- August 15, 2022

Donna Ann Foster age 68 passed away August 15, 2022, at UPMC Community Osteopathic Hospital in Harrisburg, PA. She was born December 2, 1953, in Southampton, NY, daughter of Richard H. Foster and Helen (Stromski) Foster.

With a love for educating, Donna was a schoolteacher before her retirement. From English to Math, Music and Crafts, Donna always cultivated her passion for learning and shared this by educating those around her. Donna loved singing, crafting with her Stampin' Up! friends, traveling to new places, volunteering her time at Church, and keeping in touch with family and friends. Donna will always be remembered as a loving sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.

Donna is survived by her sisters; Brenda (Paul) Petrolito, Paula (Kim) Nicholls, her six nieces and nephews; Bryan (Lauren) Nicholls, Lauren (Michael) Farkas, Lisa (Alex) Smith, E. Nicholls, Kyle (Michelle) Nicholls, Sarah (Eric) Donovan; and 6 great-grand nieces and nephews.

Private burial will be held at the Good Ground Cemetery in Hampton Bays, NY.

A Memorial Service for Donna will be held on October 1st, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Lutheran Church in Mechanicsburg, PA.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott-Rothwell Funeral Home in Hampton Bays, NY.