Donald S. Austin, Jr., 65, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at UPMC Carlisle with his loving wife by his side.
He was born July 6, 1955 in Gettysburg to the late Donald S. Sr. and Alice (Agnew) Austin.
Don was a very loving, kind, generous man who would always help anyone who was in need. He was a gifted chef who grew up around his grandparent's restaurant in NYC. His career in cooking took him to Philadelphia where he worked as the chef at several restaurants and catering companies and ultimately led him to central Pennsylvania where he cooked for a few different institutions. Don loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending his free time hunting and fishing. He was a family man who always put his family first.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Debra A. Austin of Carlisle; three sons, Steven Austin, David (wife Susan) Aughinbaugh, and David (wife Bridget) Austin all of Carlisle; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; his brother, Anthony (wife Linda) Austin of Gardners; his sister, Annette (husband Michael) Byrne of Harrisburg; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service celebrating Don's life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Don to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.