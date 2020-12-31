Donald S. Austin, Jr.

Don was a very loving, kind, generous man who would always help anyone who was in need. He was a gifted chef who grew up around his grandparent's restaurant in NYC. His career in cooking took him to Philadelphia where he worked as the chef at several restaurants and catering companies and ultimately led him to central Pennsylvania where he cooked for a few different institutions. Don loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending his free time hunting and fishing. He was a family man who always put his family first.