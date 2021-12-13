Donald R. McClarren, 86, of Boiling Springs, PA, passed away at his residence on Thursday, December 9, 2021. He was born March 13, 1935, in Johnstown, PA to the late Leo and Mary (Harris) McClarren.

Don was a proud retired veteran of both the United States Air Force & Navy. He was a POW in North Korea for 11 months in 1968 with crew mates aboard the USS Pueblo. He served our country with honor for 22 years. After his service in the military, Don worked for the United States Postal Service until his retirement in 1996. Don was a lifetime member of the VFW, and actively involved with Post 8851, Boiling Springs until his death. He loved sports, especially Navy football, and all Pittsburgh Sports teams. Last but not least, Don enjoyed gambling at the casino with his friends.

He is survived by his daughter Antanina M. Klinger and her husband Tom of Boiling Springs, grandson Aidan J. Murray, nephews Patrick, Donny and Sean McGuire, niece Mary McGuire and great niece Madalyn McGuire, and many more extended family and friends who will miss him dearly. Donald was preceded in death by his step-mother Bess McClarren, sister Carol McGuire and brother Edward McClarren.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00PM on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00AM to service. Burial with full military honors will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

The family invites friends to join them in celebrating the life of Donald on Friday December 17, 2021, at the Boiling Springs Fire Department from 6pm - 11pm for a potluck dinner with an open bar and DJ.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a favorite veteran's charity of choice.