Donald R. Freberg, 74, died at home on July 15, 2021 after a short time under hospice care. Born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island he was the son of the late John Alfred Freberg and Gladys Anderson Freberg.

Don graduated from the Heidelberg American High School in Heidelberg, Germany after spending his youth moving about the world as part of a military family.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn and his sons; Don Jr., Matthew, and Bryan (wife Miranda) and his grandchildren; Mackensie, Kylie, Liam, Declan, Regan, Kennedy, and Pierce. He was predeceased by a brother, John A. Freberg, Jr.

Don was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Carlisle. He enjoyed playing golf, watching sports, and his monthly poker game.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 22 at 11:00 am at St. John's Episcopal Church on the Square, Carlisle with a lunch reception to follow in the parish hall. COVID restrictions require all who are not vaccinated to wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church.