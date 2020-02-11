Donald R. Boyne, 78, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at his residence. He was born to the late Gordon R. Boyne and Elizabeth M. (Doyle) Martin on September 16, 1941 in North Middleton Township.

Donald graduated from Carlisle High School, class of 1960. He worked as a construction superintendent for Lobar, Inc. and retired from Griffin Services at Carlisle Barracks. He was a lifelong member at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Carlisle. He served with the United States Navy Seabees. Donald loved woodworking and collecting antiques.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Patricia R. (Russell) Boyne; daughters, Ann-Marie E. Boyne of Boiling Springs, PA and Megan V. Chapones and husband, William of Carlisle, PA; grandchildren, Chase M. and Luke A. Stouffer and Addison V., Avery W. and Harper E. Chapones. Also surviving are siblings, Christine Bohner of Indiana and Dave Boyne of Harrisburg, PA. He was preceded in death by stepfather, Robert C. Martin and brother, Mike Boyne.

Services will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Hollinger Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Titus Clarke and Chaplain Amy Wagner officiating. A viewing will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the funeral home and also at 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will be in Westminster Cemetery with military honors provided by Cumberland County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Amelia S. Given Free Library, 114 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 or St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 W. Louther St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.

