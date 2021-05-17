Donald P. Line, 83, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 in Penn State Holy Spirit. He was born in Boiling Springs on June 23, 1937 to the late Roscoe and Arvella (Moose) Line.

Don was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School, Class of 1956, was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Plainfield, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Giant, Carlisle, after 40 years of service. Don also worked at Big Spring School District in the cafeteria, NAPA, working in delivery and stock, and Home Depot, as a greeter. He was a 50-year member of Carlisle Masonic Lodge #260, Past Grand Patron of Order of Eastern Star of PA, Past Patron of Old Bellaire Chapter, Carlisle and Gettysburg Chapter 392, Acting Past Patron of Steadfast Chapter 479, Executive Board International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, 32nd Degree Mason, Shriners of Harrisburg, and Cumberland County Honor Guard.

Surviving is his wife of 62 years, Nancy (Sherman) Line of Mt. Holly Springs; daughter, Debbie Ann Helm of Chambersburg and son, D. Page Line II of Carlisle; 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and sister, Patricia Gilbert of Newville. Don was preceded in death by brother, Robert Line.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home, 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17015. A viewing will be held Friday, May 21, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, with an Eastern Star and Masonic Service beginning at 7:30 PM, and May 22, 2021 from 10:00 AM until the start of the service. Burial will be held in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Military honors will be provided by the Cumberland County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fraternal Order of Eastern Star, 105 Freemason Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.