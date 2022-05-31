Donald N. Nyberg

November 28, 1936- May 26, 2022

He was born November 28, 1936 in Warren, PA to the late Werner and Helga (Lundquist) Nyberg.

Don graduated from Grove City College and spent most of his career as an electrical engineer for AMP, Inc. After retiring he spent over twenty years growing and selling Christmas trees on his treasured farm.

Donald dearly loved his family, traveling with his wife, spending time on his farm, and inventing machinery in his workshop. His greatest joy came from studying and sharing God's word. He faithfully attended church at Faith Chapel and followed in the footsteps of his Savior. Now Don has found rest from his labor, and his new home is in Heaven.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Joanne (Coughenour); two children, Scott Nyberg of Camp Hill and Kristen (husband Carl) Gerber of Carlisle; four grandchildren, Kyle (wife Alexia) Gerber, Justin Gerber, Jonathan Gerber, and Christopher Gerber all of Carlisle; one great grandson, Henry Gerber; one brother, Henry Nyberg of Warren, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by five siblings, Marion Wood, Verna Castano, Elsa Cottrell, Helen Clark, and Evertt Nyberg.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Faith Chapel, 1453 Holly Pike Carlisle, PA 17015 with Pastor Michael Mayer officiating. Burial will follow at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Donald to Faith Chapel, Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, or to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Cumberland County 150 Fairview Dr. Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.