Donald Leroy Mains Jr.

Donald L. Mains, Jr., 56, of Florence, SC, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021. He was born in Carlisle, PA, a son of Beverly and Donald Leroy Mains, Sr. He is predeceased by a son, Jason Mains.

Donald was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved bike week at the beach, and working on cars. His favorite pastime was spending time with his granddaughter, she was his pride and joy.

He is survived by his wife, Gladys Fisher Mains; his parents; son, Kristopher Mains and his wife Milinda; granddaughter, Cheyenne Mains; brother, John Mains; two sisters, Linda Mains and June Myers; and several nieces and nephews.

Cain Calcutt Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mains family.