Donald Lebo

DONALD R. LEBO

February 10, 1938 - January 10, 2023

Donald R. Lebo, age 84, of Ocala, FL, (formerly of Mechanicsburg, PA) passed away on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 at his home. In addition to his wife, Sharon Lebo, he is survived by his children Herb, Dawn, Dan, James, John, and Sara. Donald has 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He will be missed by his beloved dog, Clyde. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sonja Lebo, and his son, Johnny Lebo.

Donald grew up on a farm in Mechanicsburg with his parents and 11 siblings. He was a long-time employee of Keefer's IGA as a Dairy Manager prior to moving to Ocala. He enjoyed working on horse farms and raising many animals of his own. Along with his wife, Sharon, he provided a loving home for many foster children.

Donald was a loving family man who had many talents and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.